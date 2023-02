Epica returned to the United Kingdom for shows in Bristol (O2 Academy), Nottingham (Rock City), Glasgow (O2 Academy), Manchester (Academy) and London (Roundhouse). Check out the symphonic metallers' European Omega Tour Vlog Episode 4:

For the first time in their career, Epica visited the Baltic States. Experience their three days in Vilnius, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; and Tallinn, Estonia, below: