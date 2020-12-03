EPICA Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Freedom - The Wolves Within"

Dutch symphonic metal giants, Epica, will release their new album Omega, on February 26 via Nuclear Blast. A bass playthrough video for the second single "Freedom - The Wolves Within", can be seen below:

Omega is the band's first studio album in five years. Epica has also released the first single from the album, titled "Abyss Of Time", with an accompanying video that was made in collaboration with Grupa 13.

Watch the video for "Abyss Of Time" below, and get the single digitally here.

Simone Simons comments: "Finally we can show you the video for our newest single 'Abyss Of Time'! We flew all the way to Poland to work with Grupa 13 for the first time. Shooting videos is one of my favorite parts of creating the visual side to our music. The costumes were insanely beautiful. It was so much fun and I hope that you like the video."

The band also kick-off the pre-order for Omega, that will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 CD Jewelcase In Slipcase (U.S. Edition)

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 2 CD Digibook

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 4 CD Earbook (Limited to 3500)

48p Earbook

Acoustic CD

Orchestral CD

Instrumental CD

- Vinyl-Box (Limited to 1500)

4CD Earbook

2LP Picture Disc

Golden Necklace with Ankh symbol

- 2 LP

Black

Blue / Green Swirl (Limited to 2000)

Beer / Bone Swirl (Limited to 300)

White (Limited to 300)

Turquoise / Black Marbled (Limited to 1600)

White / Blue Splatter (Limited to 300)

Transparent Red (Limited to 400)

Transparent Orange (Limited to 300)

White / Gold Splatter (Limited to 200)

Glow-In-The-Dark (Limited to 200)

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice here. Pre-save here.

About the new album, Mark Jansen comments: "I am very proud of this album, as I am convinced we have written a very refreshing and well-balanced album even after so many years of existence. Our strength is that we have many great songwriters in one band. We have managed to combine each other's strongest qualities and select the best songs. It was a fruitful period of spending time together to work as one team on those tracks. I think this has made the biggest difference compared to our previous albums. Still using the advantages of comfortably sending files by the internet to each other but combining that with coming physically together again to work on all the tracks. I think I have listened to 'Omega about 50 times already and still can't get enough of it!"

Omega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium

"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Seal of Solomon"

"Gaia"

"Code Of Life"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within"

"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Synergize - Manic Manifest"

"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"

"Omega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals

Isaac Delahaye - guitars

Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams

Coen Janssen - synths, piano

Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums

Rob van der Loo - bass