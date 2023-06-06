EPICA Release New Single "Unleashed" (Live At The AFAS Live); Official Video Streaming

After recently performing as direct support to Metallica for two spectacular shows in Paris and Hamburg, symphonic metallers, Epica, return with another new live single from their European headline tour.

The bombastic "Unleashed" was recorded at Amsterdam's AFAS Live in January 2023. Ahead of the band's performance at Download Festival this weekend, they have released the live video for the track. Watch the clip below, and stream on all platforms, here.

“Unleashed has been a band and fan favourite live song ever since its release on Design Your Universe”, comments Coen Janssen. “There was no question about playing it on our biggest indoor show to date, and with the amazing images on the big LED wall, the song got lifted to an even higher experience.”

Epica have a busy festival summer ahead of themselves before going back into the studio early next year to record the follow-up to 2021’s Omega. Dates and tickets are available here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)