EPICA Release Official Acoustic Video For "Abyss O'Time"

Dutch symphonic metal giants, Epica, recently announced the release of their new album Omega, out on February 26 via Nuclear Blast. Omega is the band’s first studio album in five years. Last month, Epica also revealed the first single and video clip from the album, titled "Abyss Of Time", which was viewed on YouTube over a million times within its first week. Today, the band reveal a video for an acoustic version of that single.

Keyboarder Coen Janssen comments: "For the Omega release we rewrote 4 songs into acoustic versions. This is our way of relaxing after a period of working hard and intense on heavy music. Being able to wind down and see if the songs still ‘work’ without all the bombast feels like coming home. It also enables us to explore other musical styles than metal and challenges us to be creative in a different way than we are used to. Enjoy our first single 'Abyss of Time' as if it was played in an Irish Pub while enjoying a nice pint with all your friends!!"

Pre-order the Omega album in the format of your choice here. Pre-save here.

Omega will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 CD Jewelcase In Slipcase (U.S. Edition)

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 2 CD Digibook

32p booklet

Regular CD

Acoustic CD

- 4 CD Earbook (Limited to 3500)

48p Earbook

Acoustic CD

Orchestral CD

Instrumental CD

- Vinyl-Box (Limited to 1500)

4CD Earbook

2LP Picture Disc

Golden Necklace with Ankh symbol

- 2 LP

Black

Blue / Green Swirl (Limited to 2000)

Beer / Bone Swirl (Limited to 300)

White (Limited to 300)

Turquoise / Black Marbled (Limited to 1600)

White / Blue Splatter (Limited to 300)

Transparent Red (Limited to 400)

Transparent Orange (Limited to 300)

White / Gold Splatter (Limited to 200)

Glow-In-The-Dark (Limited to 200)

About the new album, Mark Jansen comments: "I am very proud of this album, as I am convinced we have written a very refreshing and well-balanced album even after so many years of existence. Our strength is that we have many great songwriters in one band. We have managed to combine each other's strongest qualities and select the best songs. It was a fruitful period of spending time together to work as one team on those tracks. I think this has made the biggest difference compared to our previous albums. Still using the advantages of comfortably sending files by the internet to each other but combining that with coming physically together again to work on all the tracks. I think I have listened to 'Omega about 50 times already and still can't get enough of it!"

Omega tracklisting:

"Alpha - Anteludium

"Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Seal of Solomon"

"Gaia"

"Code Of Life"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within"

"Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe"

"Rivers"

"Synergize - Manic Manifest"

"Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State"

"Omega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres"

"Freedom - The Wolves Within" video:

"Abyss Of Time" video:

Epica is:

Simone Simons - vocals

Isaac Delahaye - guitars

Mark Jansen - guitars, grunts, screams

Coen Janssen - synths, piano

Ariën van Weesenbeek - drums

Rob van der Loo - bass