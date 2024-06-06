EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS Releases Music Video For Second Solo Single "In Love We Rust"

Simone Simons of Epica fame has revealed the video for the second single to be taken from her debut solo album, Vermillion, which is set for release on August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. Written alongside Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), the new single is titled "In Love We Rust".

Simone and Arjen comment: “The video was filmed in just one take to keep it as pure and raw as possible. We opted to keep it in black and white so as not to distract from the song or the performance. 'In Love We Rust' is quite different from our first single 'Aeterna', which shows how diverse this album is. This is one of our favorite songs. We hope you love this as much as we do.”

Arjen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force.

Pre-order / pre-save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Aeterna" video: