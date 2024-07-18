EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS Releases Music Video For New Solo Track "R.E.D."

Epica singer, Simone Simons, will release her debut solo album, Vermillion, on August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album is a collaboration with Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen.

Today, Simone shared the official video for new single "R.E.D.". Watch below.

A message states: "'R.E.D.' deals with the rise of artificial intelligence, imagining a future where the creation begins to outpace the creator. It reflects on the AI's growing self-awareness and its unfulfilled desire to experience emotions, something that its synthetic nature makes impossible to ever realize. The song also looks at the double-edged nature of technological advancements and the profound existential questions that are becoming ever more important to address."

Lucassen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force.

Pre-order / pre-save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Aeterna" video:

"In Love We Rust" video