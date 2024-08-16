EQUILIBRIUM Frontman’s ROBSE Releases "Kleine Weiße Friedenstaube" Video; New Album Out Now

Robert-Martin Dahn (aka Robse), longtime frontman and party guarantor of the epic metal band Equilibrium, is back with his new band Robse. Their debut album Harlekin & Krieger is out today, worldwide, on Reaper Entertainment.

To celebrate, Robse presents a new video for the song "Kleine Weiße Friedenstaube” featuring a guest appearance by Stumpen of Knorkator (among others).

Robse comments, "I sang this song in kindergarten in the early ‘80s and it had long been a dream of mine to one day dress this song in a metal guise. I called my childhood idol Stumpen from Knorkator and asked him for a duet on this song, which is also very well-known to him, and he immediately said 'yes.' The result was a lively number that not only invites you to headbang, but also to think. In this war-torn world, we really wanted to make a small statement and so we chose this old GDR song, which stands for peace. In the video, we were able to get over 100 celebrities to symbolically show the peace sign and make their own small statement."

Harlekin & Krieger reflects the passionate musicians’ love for hard metal with a wealth of intense melodies. The songs combine the bombast of Robse’s old band Equilibrium with influences from In Flames, Immortal, Amon Amarth, and of course also guarantees some rousing party hits that will heat up the atmosphere at any festival.

Harlekin & Krieger, which features the stunning new artwork of artist and author Valtyr, was produced, mixed, and mastered by Dom R. Crey at Splendid Wave Studios, and is available on CD and vinyl formats as well as a limited deluxe box set with the original Robse drinking horn.

Order at robse-band.com.

Tracklisting:

“Sonata Arlecchino”

“Harlekin Und Krieger”

“Hey Sturm”

“Aus Dem Gleichgewicht”

“Von Der Schenke Zur Taverne”

“Kleine Weiße Friedenstaube” (feat. Stumpen)

“Lied Der Nacht”

“Nostalgia” (feat. Dom R. Crey)

“Flamme Der Revolution”

“Viva La Caida”

“Hey Sturm” video:

Robse is commemorating the official unveiling of Harlekin & Krieger with a performance at Summer Breeze Open-Air with more shows to be announced.

Live dates:

August

15-18 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air

Robse:

Robert-Martin Dahn - vocals

Dennis "Blaze" Baron - guitar

Oliver Hey - guitar

Marius Berendsen - drums

Marco Paulzen - bass

Alina Lesnik - keyboards/backing vocals

(Photo – Anni Funk)