ERDVE Announces Virtual Performance Filmed In Lukiškės Prison

Erdve has announced the livestream of a very special live performance that took place at Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius, Lithuania in September 2020. The stream will launch on February 27, 2021 12:00 PM EST. Tickets are available here.

Erdve comments on the stream: "Our goal was to enhance the eerie atmosphere of the prison architecture with our musical performance, yet you could still feel the smell and the surrounding energy from the recent prison life. We are happy to be able to share this documented footage shot by NO BRAKE productions, providing an intimate look from multiple points of view. Having such an event during a calmer period of the pandemic was a challenge that could've left us with nothing, but we have managed to do this before any harsh restrictions were reinstated. Since this show had a very limited capacity due to the Covid regulations, we made sure to capture this experience in a professional manner and provide an opportunity to those who didn't have a chance to attend the event or would like to revisit it at home."

About the event: This show is probably the last chance for anyone to see the inside of the prison and how it looked like since it was built in 1905. Lukiškės Prison has been inactive since 2019 and is now closed for renovation. The stage is set up in a round 4-level hall which is a main part of a 1st prison block that used to serve as a death row for prisoners a while ago. After the death penalty became prohibited in 1998, the 1st prison block was only for prisoners serving a life-sentence right until 2019 relocation of inmates to another prison.

Erdve's are playing in support of their debut album Vaitojimas.