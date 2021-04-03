EREB ALTOR Stream New Song "The Twilight Ship"

Ereb Altor presents Eldens Boning, a classic vinyl only 12” Mini-LP featuring four new Scandanavian metal songs full of pagan epicness!

Ereb Altor always promises one thing with each release: epic, folk-blended metal inspired by the Norse legends. Eldens Boning keeps any fan satisfied with a true and sincere Pagan theme in its lyrics and art. Each song delivers in full and features some of the best work from the band yet.

The opening track, “The Twilight Ship”, builds the atmosphere before exploding into classic Ereb Altor, a true heavy Pagan metal song focused on epicness. Sharp heavy metal riffs, Nordic melodies, catchy choruses and pounding drums, an enrichement to the band's future live set. Followed up by “Fenrisulven”, which sees Ereb Altor tread new paths, that of an all acoustic song, that really leaves an appetite for more of this. Very atmospheric, calm as a Swedish lake in the morning, it features great violin parts, skaldic in feel, a great addition to the metal songs.

The title track is the third song on this EP and it is classic Ereb Altor, blending in their Blackened roots, full speed ahead with the grim rasping vocals taking the lead. Never losing the focus on epicness, and graced with killer guitar solo-work. A raging song for sure. Closing song “Sacrifice 2.0” might refer to the “Sacrifice” song on the Fire Meets Ice album, but this new song is much swifter and tighter, showcasing once more the mix of epicness and Ereb Altor’s blacker roots.

