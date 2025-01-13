ERIC CLAPTON’s MTV Unplugged To Be Released In Theaters With Bonus Content; Video Trailer

Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later will be released by MTV and Paramount to select US and UK theaters on January 27 and 28 with US and global streaming following on Paramount+ from February 12.

The cinematic release will take place exclusively at Dolby Atmos capable theaters in the US and UK. The complete list of participating theaters is here. Tickets are available now.

Filmed at Bray Studios in Windsor, England on January 16, 1992, and now considered one of the most iconic instalments of the MTV Unplugged series, Eric reimagined his catalog with first-time acoustic arrangements of “Layla,” “Tears In Heaven,” “Old Love,” and more. He also paid homage to the blues music that influenced him, performing classics like “Before You Accuse Me,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out,” “Rollin’ And Tumblin'” and “Alberta.”

In this all-new extended, remixed, and remastered edition, Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later will feature exclusive content of Eric discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

The subsequently released live album Unplugged, which came out in August 1992, became a monumental success dominating charts and selling over 26 million copies worldwide. Unplugged went on to become the best-selling live album of all time and won three Grammy Awards, including "Album Of The Year".