ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares New Original Song "Dragon Knights" (Video)
August 17, 2024, 27 minutes ago
Former Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall recently challenged himself to write a power metal song on the spot. The end result is "Dragon Knights", which you can check out below.
The song features Grönwall, guitarist Jona Tee (H.E.A.T), and bassist Jens Anderson (Crazy Lixx). "Dragon Knights" was co-written, produced, mixed and mastered by Jona Tee
Grönwall recently released a new video featuring a performance of "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", the title track of Black Sabbath's 1973 studio album. Watch below: