ERIK GRÖNWALL Spins The Wheel Of ForTunes, Writes Original Reggaeton Song (Video)

Former Skid Row frontman has shared a new Wheel Of ForTunes video. Check it out below.

Grönwall: "I spin a prize wheel to randomly select a music genre and a theme. I then write and record a new song in that genre on the spot."

Grönwall recorded the song with the help of Venezuelan singer, sonwriter and music composer, Joaquin Marquez.

Grönwall previously challenged himself to write a power metal song on the spot. The end result is "Dragon Knights", which you can check out below.

The song features Grönwall, guitarist Jona Tee (H.E.A.T), and bassist Jens Anderson (Crazy Lixx). "Dragon Knights" was co-written, produced, mixed and mastered by Jona Tee