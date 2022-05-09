ERRA Announce "Pull From The Ghost" Summer 2022 Headline Tour With ALPHA WOLF, THORNHILL, INVENT ANIMATE
May 9, 2022, an hour ago
Prolific metalcore progressives, Erra, who just wrapped up a successful spring stint with Beartooth, have announced their summer 2022 headline tour.
The "Pull From The Ghost tour kicks off on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through August 20 in Nashville. Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, and Invent Animate will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, ET.
"This tour will go down in history as the greatest tour that has ever happened since the last tour you attended," says Jesse Cash.
JT Cavey shares his bandmate's enthusiasm, saying, "We'll be excited to run this with our pals in Invent Animate and to finally experience the highly regarded Australian riff lords in Thornhill and Alpha Wolf."
Tour dates:
July
15 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*
16 - - lanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)*
17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*
19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)
20 - Dallas, TX - Trees
22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
August
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live^
7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
11 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
20 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
* - no Thornhill
^ - Erra only (with Beartooth)
Lineup:
J.T. Cavey - Vocals
Jesse Cash - Vocals + Guitars
Conor Hesse - Bass
Alex Ballew - Drums