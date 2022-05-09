ERRA Announce "Pull From The Ghost" Summer 2022 Headline Tour With ALPHA WOLF, THORNHILL, INVENT ANIMATE

Prolific metalcore progressives, Erra, who just wrapped up a successful spring stint with Beartooth, have announced their summer 2022 headline tour.

The "Pull From The Ghost tour kicks off on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through August 20 in Nashville. Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, and Invent Animate will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, ET.

"This tour will go down in history as the greatest tour that has ever happened since the last tour you attended," says Jesse Cash.

JT Cavey shares his bandmate's enthusiasm, saying, "We'll be excited to run this with our pals in Invent Animate and to finally experience the highly regarded Australian riff lords in Thornhill and Alpha Wolf."

Tour dates:

July

15 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*

16 - - lanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)*

17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)

20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

August

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live^

7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

20 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

* - no Thornhill

^ - Erra only (with Beartooth)

Lineup:

J.T. Cavey - Vocals

Jesse Cash - Vocals + Guitars

Conor Hesse - Bass

Alex Ballew - Drums