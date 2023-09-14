ETERNAL EVIL Unleash "The Gates Beyond Mortality" Music Video

Sweden's Eternal Evil will release their new album, The Gates Beyond Mortality, on October 27 via Listenable Records. A music video for the album's title track can be viewed below.

With lyrical themes from Occult Practice to the violent nature of warfare the band has crafted an album that has broken all the rules and standards from previous times, which makes this album sound darker than anything they have released prior.

Pre-order the album here, pre-save it here.

The Gates Beyond Mortality tracklisting:

"Depths A Of A New Eternity"

"Guerilla Warfare"

"The Gates Beyond Mortality"

"Funeral Prayers"

"Signs Of Ancient Sin"

"Desecration Of Light"

"The Astral Below"

"Immolation"

"The Cursed Trilogy"

"The Gates Beyond Mortality" video:

"Funeral Prayers":

Eternal Evil lineup:

Adrian Tobar - Vocals and Lead Guitar

Tobias Lindström - Lead Guitar

Niklas Saari - Bass Guitar

Adam Schmidt - Drums