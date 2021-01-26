ETERNAL IDOL Release "Away From Heaven" Lyric Video

Italian symphonic/melodic metallers, Eternal Idol, have released a lyric video for "Away From Heaven", a track from their new album, Renaissance. Get the album here, and watch a video below.

Featuring Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Claudia Layline on co-lead vocals, guitarist Nick Savio (Hollow Haze), bassist Andrea Burratto (Secret Sphere, Hell In The Club), and drummer Enrico Fabris, Eternal Idol’s sophomore album is an epic maelstrom of symphonic/melodic metal that will delight fans of the genre who treasure intense songwriting and impeccable vocal performances.

Fabio Lione took care of most of the lyrics and vocal melodies together with new co-vocalist Claudia Layline, while Nick Savio worked hard on songwriting and arrangements. The album was produced by Nick Savio and Fabio Lione and mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Sunstorm).

Tracklisting:

"Into The Darkness"

"Black Star"

"Dark Eclipse"

"Without Fear"

"Away From Heaven"

"Not The Same"

"The Edge"

"Flying Over You"

"Lord Without Soul"

"Renaissance"

"Away From Heaven" lyric video:

"Black Star" video:

"Dark Eclipse" lyric video:

"Into The Darkness" video:

Lineup:

Fabio Lione: Lead Vocals

Claudia Layline: Lead Vocals

Nick Savio: Guitars - Keyboards - Orchestral arrangements

Andrea Buratto: Bass

Enrico Fabris: Drums