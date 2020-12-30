EUROPE Gold 3CD Set Due In January; Video Trailer

Demon Music Group/Crimson Productions has announced the January 8 release of the new 3CD set, Europe Gold, "the only Europe compilation you’ll ever need." A video trailer can be found below.

This definitive set features 45 tracks spanning the band’s career. CD1 opens with the band's biggest hit "The Final Countdown", followed by the bands two big singles, "Rock The Night" and "Carrie". CD2 features big rock songs "Ninja" and "Heart Of Stone". CD3 rounds off the set with a selection of other classics such as "Girl From Lebanon", "Seven Door Hotel" and "Final Countdown 2000".

Tracklisting:

CD1

"The Final Countdown"

"Rock The Night"

"Carrie"

"Paradize Bay"

"Stormwind"

"Scream Of Anger"

"Treated Bad Again"

"Wings Of Tomorrow"

"Wasted Time"

"Lyin' Eyes"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Dreamer"

"Aphasia"

"Cherokee"

"Love Chaser"

CD2

"Ninja"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Danger On The Track"

"On The Loose"

"Time Has Come"

"Sweet Love Child"

"On Broken Wings"

"Superstitious"

"Tomorrow"

"Open Your Heart"

"Let The Good Times Rock"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Coast To Coast"

"Lights And Shadows"

"More Than Meets The Eye"

CD3

"Ready Or Not"

"In The Future To Come"

"Farewell"

"Seven Doors Hotel"

"Children Of This Time"

"I'll Cry For You"

"Prisoners In Paradise"

"Talk To Me"

"Halfway To Heaven"

"Bad Blood"

"Girl From Lebanon"

"Seventh Sign"

"All Or Nothing"

"Yesterday's News"

"The Final Countdown 2000"