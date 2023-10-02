EUROPE Performs New Single "Hold Your Head Up" Live In Switzerland; Video

Swedish rock legends, Europe, released their new single, "Hold Your Head Up", via Silver Lining Music on Friday, September 29. Save/add "Hold Your Head Up" here.

The band performed the new single live for the first time during their show at Salle Métropole in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 30. Watch fan-filmed video below:

The official music video for "Hold Your Head Up" offers a glimpse into the brand-new documentary that the band have been busy filming with producer / director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled Europe - The Movie. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid ‘80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium, and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

Watch "Hold Your Head Up" below.

"Hold Your Head Up" was recorded at the Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn), it is a punchy up-tempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early Europe. The song was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed Europe's Secret Society album.

"'Hold Your Head Up' is an up-tempo guitar driven rocker about pulling through in difficult times and the influence my father had on me to always do my best and persevere,” offers Joey Tempest. “It’s been six years since our last release Walk The Earth recorded at Abbey Road, and we had a great time in the studio with producer Klas Åhlund. He really brought out a hungry, engaged band that’s ready to continue an amazing journey. We can’t wait to play this song on tour and incorporate it on our next album. We’re very proud of this track.”

Europe are currently undertaking a “Time Capsule” tour which includes 21 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, including two nights at the famous London Palladium. These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective “evening with” performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of their 11 studio albums.



The “Time Capsule” 40th Anniversary 2023 Shows are:



October

2 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi (Sold Out)

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Theaterhaus (Sold Out)

5 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone (Sold Out)

6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

8 - Oslo, Norway - Opera House (Sold Out)

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (Sold Out)

14 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel (Sold Out)

15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Sold Out)

17 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

18 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

19 - Gateshead, UK - The Sage

21 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

22 - Salford, UK - The Lowry

2 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

25 - London, UK - The Palladium

26 - London, UK - The Palladium

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (Sold Out)

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (Sold Out)

(Photo - Fredrik Etoall)