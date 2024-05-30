EVANESCENCE Brings Studio-And-Tour-Used Keyboards, Modelers, Pedals, And More To Reverb

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, today announced that Grammy Award-winning rockers, Evanescence, will be selling a collection of over two dozen pieces of music gear used by the band both in the studio and on tour.

The genre-bending band, which has sold tens of millions of albums over the past decades, will be including a number of pro audio equipment and effects used on the band’s studio albums and tours, as well as the keyboards used for live performances by the band’s frontwoman Amy Lee, in The Official Evanescence Reverb Shop.

Known for blending a number of subgenres, from the strings of classical music to electronica to heavy metal, Evanescence remains an immensely popular global phenomenon known for its captivating live shows – and now, fans and fellow musicians alike can grab some of the gear that helped propel them to fame.

Among the items available in The Official Evanescence Reverb Shop is a Fractal Axe II that guitarist Troy McLawhorn used in the studio during the recording of Synthesis and on The Synthesis Tour.

Said McLawhorn: “They were great for realizing the vision that we had for that record and tour. I didn't want the guitars to really sound too much like a guitar. I used a lot of effects and the processing power of the Axe FX II was perfect for that. The Axe FX II was the most current version at the time. I really wanted the guitar to sound more like a synthesizer than a guitar through an amp.”

Other highlights from The Official Evanescence Reverb Shop include:

- Two Roland RD 700SX Keyboards, that served as frontwoman Amy Lee’s stage keyboards until 2019. The sides of the keyboard were removed to fit in a piano shelf.

- A Fractal AX8, used by Tim McCord on The Synthesis Tour from 2017-2019.

- Live rig audio equipment like Lynx Aurora 16s, a Behringer Ultra Link MX-882s, and more

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Evanescence Reverb Shop, and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on June 5, head here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)