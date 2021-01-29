EVERDAWN Streaming “Your Majesty Sadness” Lyric Video Feat. THERION’s THOMAS VIKSTRÖM

Next week, Sensory Records will unveil Cleopatra, the epic Dan Swanö-mastered second album from New Jersey-based symphonic metal quintet, Everdawn. With the record nearing release, a new lyric video for the song "Your Majesty Sadness," which features guest contributions from Therion/Candlemass vocalist Thomas Vikström, is now playing through an exclusive premiere hosted by Prog.

Formerly known as Midnight Eternal, Everdawn is embodied by lead vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, guitarist/vocalist Richard Fischer, bassist Mike LePond (Symphony X), drummer Dan Prestup, and keyboardist Boris Zaks. Through the course of eleven epic new songs, the band delivers forty-eight minutes of epic, progressive, symphonic metal on Cleopatra.

Everdawn keyboardist Boris Zaks delves into the "Your Majesty Sadness" single, "Oftentimes, we find ourselves walking an eternal path between sheer joy and deep sadness, utter acceptance and cold seclusion, affectionate love and brutal loneliness. It's not always up to us whether we shift towards helpless self-destruction or find ways to embrace who we are and turn our weaknesses into strengths. 'Your Majesty Sadness' reflects on the inner strength of a soul searching for answers, losing motivation and finding strength to carry on despite the emotional setbacks. In addition to the phenomenal vocals of Thomas Vikstrom, the song tells the story of fading love, intimacy and attachment looking forward to times when romance and chivalry rule the world again."

The vocals for Cleopatra were recorded at Soundmine Recording, the guitars were recorded at Frightbox Recording with engineer Bobby Torres, the bass, drums, and keyboards recorded at RMF Recording Studios, the bass engineered by Richard Fischer and additional editing by Bobby Torres. Upon completion, the album was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Riverside, Katatonia), and is completed with cover artwork by Gyula Havancsák of Hjules Illustration and Design, and photography by Alexandra Hassan and Northern Luna. Additionally, Therion vocalist Thomas Vikström provides additional vocals to the track "Your Majesty Sadness".

"Your Majesty Sadness" lyric video:

