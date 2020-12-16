EVERGREY Announce Recharging Europe Tour With Special Guest WITHERFALL
In support of their new album Escape Of The Phoenix, Evergrey will be hitting the road for an extensive tour throughout Europe in 2021.
As special guest, Evergrey invited none other than dark melodic heavy metal juggernaut from Los Angeles, Witherfall. Opening support comes from the modern metal quintet Dust In Mind, one of the most up and coming French bands today.
Evergrey frontman Tom Englund states: "We are really happy to announce a tour of Europe next fall and let's all hope that the world is in a better place by that time so we get to see all you lovely people again!“
Witherfall comment: “After a long and tense year Witherfall are extremely happy to announce the very first tour dates in support of our soon to be released album Curse Of Autumn as special guests with the brilliant Evergrey. We look forward to seeing all of our European friends and are excited to make some new ones in these new and uncharted waters.”
Recharging Europe Tour 2021
October
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk
9 - London, UK - 229 venue
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
11 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
13 - Newcastle, UK - St Dom’s Social Club
14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
16 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum 2
17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
22 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
24 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
25 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
26 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
30 - Andernach, Germany - Live Club
31 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
November
1 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
2 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
4 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
5 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
6 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine
7 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
Evergrey will release their new album, Escape Of The Phoenix, on February 26 via AFM Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. More shops and worldwide pre-order links to follow soon.
Escape Of The Phoenix will be available in various formats - from regular CD digipak to limited vinyls (picture, marbled, coloured), also available as an Artbook (limited to 1000 units, 36 pages, 28cm x 28cm including CD version of the album with bonus tracks, 7” picture vinyl single with exclusive bonus track "The Darkness In You", exclusive and extensive photographic footage, and introduction written by frontman Tom S. Englund). On top of that, AFM offers a special and exclusive t-shirt print and various shirt bundles in the AFM online shop.
Tracklisting:
"Forever Outsider"
"Where August Mourns"
"Stories"
"A Dandellion Cipher"
"The Beholder" (featuring James LaBrie)
"In The Absence Of Sun"
"Eternal Nocturnal"
"Escape Of The Phoenix"
"You From You"
"Leaden Saints"
"Run"
"The Darkness In You" (Artbook Bonus Track)
"Forever Outsider" lyric video: