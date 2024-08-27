EVERGREY Release "Say" Project Walkthrough With ADAM "NOLLY" GETGOOD; Video

Sweden's Evergrey released their fourteenth studio album, Theories Of Emptiness, back in June via Napalm Records.

In a new video, album mixer Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery) invites you to take a deep dive into the production of the song "Say" from the record. Watch below:

Theories Of Emptiness stands as the distinguished successor to their worldwide chart-topping release, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), and is leaving critics breathless all over the world. With Theories Of Emptiness, Evergrey have crafted an absolute masterpiece and goose-bump generator, solidifying their legacy as they continue to shape metal history after 30 years in the industry.

Theories Of Emptiness was produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), who worked closely with the band from the start - bringing out the vividness of the album’s overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album’s production, mastering was helmed by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Onslaught, The Gems, Eleine and many more).

Order the new album here.

Theories Of Emptiness tracklisting:

"Falling From The Sun"

"Misfortune"

"To Become Someone Else"

"Say"

"Ghost Of My Hero"

"We Are The North"

"One Heart"

"The Night Within"

"Cold Dreams"

"Our Way Through Silence"

"A Theory Of Emptiness"

"Cold Dreams" video:

"Say" video:

"Falling From The Sun" video: