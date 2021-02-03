Everything You Need To Know About Military Divorce

Divorces are accompanied by many emotions, feuds resulting from the division of assets, and even child custody. Divorce proceedings can be tedious and nerve-wracking if there is no proper organization. There is a need for both parties to understand what is expected from them and the divorce process's unique nature.

Military divorces are not so different from civilian divorces. However, there are special requirements linked to them. Here are some of the things you need to know about military divorce.

1. Where the divorce is filed matters

Note that military divorces done overseas are not recognized. According to the divorce laws, a military divorce should be filed in the state that the service member is stationed. Usually, the service members have several homes; they might have a home in a different state where their families live. Also, they can have a home where they are stationed.

If the spouse lives in a different state where they claim legal residency, the divorce can be filed there. Also, note that the various states have different rules on how military benefits should be divided after a divorce.

2. Child support

The child support requirements in a military divorce will vary according to the state laws. Also, the entitlements of the service member will determine the amount of child support. The entitlements include the service member's basic salary, subsistence and housing allowance, and any other special pays.

Also, before the court decides the amount of child support the service member should give, the military can assist directly.

3. The non-military spouse can get a share of the military pension

After a divorce, the spouse can get a share of the military pension. The percentage of pension will vary with the state. Also worth noting, the statutory military pension benefits are not negotiable.

For instance, spouses that have been married for 20 years in military service are entitled to lifetime benefits. On the other hand, the healthcare benefits are given to former spouses that are not covered by their employers’ health plan.

4. The service members are allowed to delay the divorce proceedings

Usually, when divorce papers are filed, the responding spouse is given a certain number of days to answer. After the answer, the court then goes ahead to schedule time for a court hearing and other processes.

There are provisions for service members to adjust the dates. When inactive duties, service members can delay the divorce process. They can also request delays in claims such as child support, custody, and military division.

The court often starts with a 90-day reschedule until the court proceedings do not interfere with their duties.

Take away

There are tons of benefits linked to military divorces. It is essential to understand the rules and requirements of divorcing a service member before the proceedings begin. Involving a military divorce lawyer is recommended as they are well versed with legal issues that impact military divorces.

If you want to understand the process, you can talk to military base lawyers, but note that they cannot represent you in court.