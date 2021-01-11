EVH Honors EDDIE VAN HALEN's Legacy With New Guitar Lineup For 2021

After the tragic passing of Eddie Van Halen in October last year, EVH looks to honor his monumental legacy with the introduction of new 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard models, reports Sam Roche of Guitar World.

The new 5150 additions include a Deluxe model in poplar burl – available in either Aqua Burst or Black Burst – a Standard model with an ebony fingerboard – available in both Ice Blue Metallic and Stealth Black – and a Standard model with a maple fingerboard and Neon Pink finish.

New additions to the Wolfgang Special line include a new QM model in either Charcoal Burst or Chlorine Burst, and a regular Wolfgang Special offered in an all-new Miami Blue finish with a black body binding, color-matched headstock and black hardware.

Representing the more affordable end of EVH's product line, the new Wolfgang WG Standard Series guitars include exotic bocote and exotic koa models both in Natural finishes, a QM model available in an all-new Transparent Green finish with a black headstock and black chrome hardware, and a regular Wolfgang WG Standard in either a Silver Sparkle or Stryker Red finish.

Further details can be found at this location.

(Photos courtesy of EVH)