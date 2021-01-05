EVIL DRIVE To Release Demons Within Album In April; Details Revealed

Finnish melodic metal band, Evil Drive, strikes back again. On their upcoming third album they present themselves more powerful and with major musical and technical improvements.

Evil Drive has published 2 full-length albums so far: The Land of The Dead (2016) and Ragemaker (2018) both receiving excellent feedback from the media and fans alike. The much awaited third album, Demons Within, will be launched and distributed worldwide on April 2 via Reaper Entertainment Europe.

Evil Drive also revealed the new cover artwork, created by artist Jarkko Vanhalakka.

The band states: "The long wait has ended! We proudly present the cover art for our upcoming album Demons Within, which will be released 2.4.2021 on CD and digital formats worldwide! Hopefully this year we get to play you the new songs live! Stay tuned for more updates!"

Tracklisting:

"Payback"

"Breaking The Chains"

"Demons Within"

"Rising From The Revenge"

"We Are One"

"Too Wild To Live Too Rare To Die"

"Lord Of Chaos"

"Bringer Of Darkness"

"In The End"

"Ghost Dimension"

The first digital single will be released this Friday. Pre-save here.

Evil Drive are:

Viktoria Viren - vocals

J-P Pusa - guitar

Ville Viren - guitar

Antti Tani - drums

Matti Sorsa - bass