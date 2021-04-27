EVILE Debut Official Lyric Video For New Single "The Thing (1982)"

This Friday, April 30, will see British thrash titans, Evile, release their brand new studio album, Hell Unleashed, via Napalm Records - the band’s first album in eight long years.

Since their formation in 2004, Evile have been turning heads and taking names, delivering four pure thrash offerings blended with an uncompromising death metal assault. Hell Unleashed, the long-awaited successor to their 2013 release Skull, will make no exception - but this time, the album features a new exciting lineup formation of Ol Drake on vocals/guitars and new member Adam Smith of RipTide as rhythm guitarist.

Today, the band has released a final single before the album drops - the thunderous new track “The Thing (1982)”. Intoxicating guitars build up to an unconditional, heavy storm of thrash metal: “The Thing (1982)” and its razor-sharp arrangement delivers another rousing aspect of Evile's new album. Bold cinematic influences merge with breakneck speed riffs and Ol Drake’s brute, unyielding vocals, highlighting Evile's potent musical expertise.

Vocalist/guitarist Ol Drake comments: "The third and final single from Hell Unleashed is not only based on my favorite movie of all time, but it's a strong contender for my favorite song off the album. This track goes through so many cool changes, with frenetic vocals which mirror the subject matter, and we couldn't be prouder of not only this song, but the entire album it's featured on. Blast "The Thing" as loud as you can!"

Hell Unleashed is a raucous and masterful thrash metal attack! In just 41 minutes, the album unchains the unbridled forces of hell, catches some rousing demons of the past, and provides classical thrash metal with a contemporary yet hard-edged touch. The newly staffed four-piece strikes again on nine explosive tracks, leaving nothing but a hammering world of sound taken apart by thrash. Endangering guitar lines, which quickly build up to a furious thrash manifesto and attack the eardrum at breakneck speed, meet the merciless velocity Evile are known and loved for.

Hell Unleashed was produced by Chris Clancy at Backstage Studios, UK, and will not only feature explosive guest backing vocals from Brian Posehn, but also include a cover song.

Ol Drake adds: "This is the first album Evile have done to include a cover song in the tracklisting. I've been a big fan of death metal for a long time, and seeing as this album is on the more extreme side of thrash vocally and musically, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to cover Mortician's 'Zombie Apocalypse'. It has one of the greatest riffs in it! We're also very excited about the return of the legendary Michael Whelan (Sepultura, Obituary, Stephen King) as cover artist. He did the art for our second album and he's always a pleasure to work with."

In North America, Hell Unleashed will be available in LP format in black vinyl, as well as in limited edition red vinyl (limited to 200), CD Jewel Case and digital formats. A special Limited Diehard Edition is also available, including an LP in Red/White Splatter vinyl, as well as an exclusive Artprint and band logo patch (limited to 100).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Paralysed"

"Gore" (feat. Brian Posehn)

"Incarcerated"

"War of Attrition"

"Disorder"

"The Thing (1982)"

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Control from Above"

"Hell Unleashed"

"Gore" video:

"Hell Unleashed" video:

In just 41 minutes, Hell Unleashed unchains the unbridled forces of hell, catches some rousing demons of the past and provides classical thrash metal with a contemporary yet hard-edged touch. Evile are back – straight from the abyss!

Evile are:

Ol Drake - Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar