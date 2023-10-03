Ex-CRO-MAGS Guitarist PARRIS MAYHEW On Working With KING'S X - "I Was Hired To ‘Dirty Up Their Christian Image’"

Speaking to Classic Rock History correspondent Greg Prato, ex-Cro-Mags guitarist Parris Mayhew discussed his work with King’s X and directing their “Dogman” music video. 

Mayhew said: “A great experience working with a band I admired, and who appreciated my effort. Great people. I was hired to ‘dirty up their Christian image’ – so I put them in the 42nd Street porn atmosphere. It was awesome! We shot on the coldest night in memory, and they never complained and performed like troopers.”

