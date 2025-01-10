EX DEO Release "Vitellius" Lyric Video; Year Of The Four Emperors EP Out Now

Death metal gladiators Ex Deo, the JUNO nominated project of Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono, have unleashed their new Year Of The Four Emperors EP through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), via its partnership with Distortion Music Group. The album is out now digitally and on CD, with a limited edition vinyl to follow on March 14.

To celebrate, the band have unveiled the EP's focus track, "Vitellius". The lyrics reveal a man driven by bloodlust, yet powerless to escape his fate. Vitellius' violent end is portrayed with haunting finality, a reminder of Rome's volatile power.

Watch the video below:

Order/prsave Year Of The Four Emperors EP here.

Year Of The Four Emperors EP tracklisting:

"Galba"

"Otho"

"Vitellius"

"Vespasian"

"Vespasian" lyric video:

Ex Deo's tour dates are listed below.

January (with Dark Funeral, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Kami No Ikari)

10 - Burgos, Spain - Sala Andén 56

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala del WiZink Center

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

14 - Villeurbanne (Lyon), France - La Rayonne

15 - Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

21 - Vienna, Austria - SimmCity

22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg *

* with Fleshgod Apocalypse only

January

30-Feb 3 - 70,000 Tons of Metal

February (with Septicflesh, Vltimas)

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

12 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

14 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick

15 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave

19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater

21 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive / The Asylum

24 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

26 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewing Company

27 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

March (with Septicflesh, Vltimas)

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)