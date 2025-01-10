EX DEO Release "Vitellius" Lyric Video; Year Of The Four Emperors EP Out Now
Death metal gladiators Ex Deo, the JUNO nominated project of Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono, have unleashed their new Year Of The Four Emperors EP through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), via its partnership with Distortion Music Group. The album is out now digitally and on CD, with a limited edition vinyl to follow on March 14.
To celebrate, the band have unveiled the EP's focus track, "Vitellius". The lyrics reveal a man driven by bloodlust, yet powerless to escape his fate. Vitellius' violent end is portrayed with haunting finality, a reminder of Rome's volatile power.
Watch the video below:
Year Of The Four Emperors EP tracklisting:
"Galba"
"Otho"
"Vitellius"
"Vespasian"
"Vespasian" lyric video:
Ex Deo's tour dates are listed below.
January (with Dark Funeral, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Kami No Ikari)
10 - Burgos, Spain - Sala Andén 56
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala del WiZink Center
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2
14 - Villeurbanne (Lyon), France - La Rayonne
15 - Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
21 - Vienna, Austria - SimmCity
22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club
23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg *
* with Fleshgod Apocalypse only
January
30-Feb 3 - 70,000 Tons of Metal
February (with Septicflesh, Vltimas)
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
12 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
14 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick
15 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
17 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave
19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater
21 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
23 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive / The Asylum
24 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
26 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewing Company
27 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)
March (with Septicflesh, Vltimas)
1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)