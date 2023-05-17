Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Joins Former Band VOIVOD In Fort Lauderdale; Video

Sonic Perspectives has posted fan-filmed footage of the last two songs from Voivod's live performance at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 16, where they were joined by former Metallica and Voivod bassist, Jason Newsted.

Watch them perform "Rebel Robot" and "Voivod" below:

Newsted, the band, are back for an exclusive North American appearance. The band's first show in the US in nearly a decade is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alongside singer/bassist Jason Newsted, the show will feature original members Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums) and Jessie Farnsworth (guitar), and new guitarist, Humberto Perez.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now here.

Back in February, Consequence reported that Jason Newsted revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects.

Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage”, Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavours and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.

“I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer - double bass - you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now - but loud.”

