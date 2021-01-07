Ex-U.D.O. Guitarist ANDY SUSEMIHL Posts Alienation Solo Album Track-By-Track Video Teaser

Former U.D.O. guitarist Andy Susemihl is gearing up to release his seventh studio album, Alienation. Also on board are a number of "superfriends" who support him with this long player. These include international giants such as Peter Baltes (Accept), Francesco Jovin (U.D.O. / Jorn) and Andre Labelle (Vinnie Vincent).

Check out a track-by-track video teaser below.

Alienation is "a very up-to-date album, a combination of rousing rock songs, unique compositions and lyrics that life has written especially in these crazy times." Susemihl himself describes his eclectic and multi-string style as Sophisticated Global Rock.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Another Day Another Turn"

"Aliens"

"Top Of The World"

"Monkey Time"

"Billion Dollar Light Show"

"Common Sense"

"Medicine Wheel"

"The Game"

"Over My Head"

"Hands On The Wheel"

"Somewhere In Time"

"So Tired"

The album will be released on January 22nd, 2021 via SM Noise Records.