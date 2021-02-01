EXANIMIS – French Symphonic Death Metal Band Reveal Music Video For “Cogs, Gears & Clockworks”

French symphonic death metal band Exanimis have revealed the music video for a new song from their forthcoming debut album Marionnettiste, due out on March 5th via Klonosphere Records / Season Of Mist.

Titled “Cogs, Gears & Clockworks”, this new video was directed by Tom Capron with the editing and visual effects done by Antoine Binet.

Recorded between Boundless Studio and Nine Rings Studios, the band’s debut album Marionnettiste offers up nine tracks that masterfully blend the brutality and technical proficiency of death metal bands like Fleshgod Apocalypse, Septic Flesh and Obscura, the melodies and progressive textures of Dream Theater, Opeth and Devin Townsend with symphonic arrangements and sinister ambiences inspired by great names of film and video game soundtracks like Danny Elfman, Howard Shore and Nobuo Uematsu. Pre-orders are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Prélude Du Songe Avant Le Cauchemar"

"The Wrathful Beast"

"Throne Of Thorns"

"Stampede Of The 10,000"

"Entracte Du Sommeil Pendant Le Cauchemar"

"Cogs, Gears & Clockworks"

"The Slow Flow Of The Spume On The Shore"

"Cathedral"

"Epilogue Du Songe Après Le Cauchemar"

For further details, visit Exanimis on Facebook.

(Photography by Accalmia)