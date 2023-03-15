EXCITER To Celebrate 40 Years Of Heavy Metal Maniac With European Tour

Canadian metal legends Exciter have announced a May/June 2023 tour celebrating 40 years of their classic Heavy Metal Maniac album.

The band comments: “MANIACS: We can't wait to be returning to Europe in May/June to rage with you! We kick things off on May 19 at Up the Hammers Festival in Athens, followed by stops in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Select shows will feature special guests Artillery from Denmark, Screamer from Sweden, and Blood Star from the US. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of high energy metal mayhem, featuring classic tracks from Heavy Metal Maniac and other favourites. See you there!”

Dates:

May

19 – Athens, Greece – Up The Hammers Festival**

20 – Oostend, Belgium – Huginns Awakening Fest*

21 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil**

22 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Musicon**

23 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube**

24 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard**

25 – Berlin, Germany – Lido**

26 – Hamburg, Germany – Monkeys Music Club**

27 – Agger, Denmark – Heavy Agger Festival*

30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – The Abyss***

31 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B***

June

1 – Tyrolen, Sweden – Muskelrock***

2 – Karlstad, Sweden – Nöjesfabriken

3 – London, UK – The Dome

*with Artillery

**with Artillery and Blood Star

***with Screamer and Blood Star