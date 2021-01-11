Exclusive: ASPHALT VALENTINE Premiere "Saving" Video

HighVolMusic artists Asphalt Valentine have released their new video for “Saving” through BraveWords! The track is the third single from their new album, Twisted Road, out now.

Vocalist Joe Flynt comments on the video: “I called up my buddy Matt Bryant from Muse Cinematic with the idea for the video. He had just gotten invited to the Cannes Film Festival for a short video he did. It took some convincing as we had to build the studio from scratch to do a proper green screen. After months of construction, we just let Matt and Andrew Burn from Residual Images have artistic control over the filming and post-production. We were blown away by the final product. They really nailed the storyline and brought the feeling of the song into an amazing visual. I think when people watch the video they will really connect with the song from their own past experiences.”

The band set out to write and perform songs with that tone in mind. Influenced by every musical note they have ever heard, Asphalt Valentine fused them all together: the attitude of punk, the glam of decadence, the melody of pop, the blare of hard rock, the naiveté of youth, the worn weariness of country, and the soul of the rhythm and the blues.

