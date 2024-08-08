Exclusive: BORNBROKEN Premieres “Am I Invisible” Single

Montreal, Canada's metal powerhouse BornBroken is back with a vengeance, unveiling their highly anticipated album Am I Invisible slated for release on September 20, 2024, this is the third release from the band, and with an almost completely new lineup, it marks a significant evolution for the band. The first foray into this album that reflects on the human experience while delivering a solid punch of thrash and death metal.

The first single, the title track (pre-save here) is being exclusively premiered through BraveWords and the band comments:

“We wanted to create something raw and real. Creating this album was an intense and rewarding process. This album represents who we are and what we stand for. It is incredibly personal for all of us. We poured our hearts into every beat, every note. It’s a journey through our highs and lows. It speaks to the struggles and emotions we’ve faced as individuals and as a band.”

Am I Invisible is an album that dives deep into the human experience, exploring themes of existential despair, personal strength, societal division, and the relentless march of time. With each track, BornBroken delivers a powerful message, wrapped in their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, dynamic drumming, and emotive vocals.

Those familiar with BornBroken will be surprised by the band's new direction, although the tried and true structure remains, it comes with a twist of lemon and a dash of spice. They are recommended for fans of Chimaira, Machine Head, Slipknot, Decapitated, and Testament.

The Am I Invisible album is available to preorder on Bandcamp. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Time Pays No Respect”

“Am I Invisible”

“Will You Remember”

“How Strong You Are”

“Conflicting Lies”

“Scabs & Scars”

“7 Mondays”

“Fold”

“Age Of Anger”

“The Day I Die Inside”

BornBroken Album Lineup:

Mike Marino (Bass)

Michael Decker (Vocals/ All Guitars)

Carlos Ojeda (Drums)

BornBroken live and Official New Lineup:

Mike Marino (Bass)

Michael Decker (Vocals/Guitar)

Carlos Ojeda (Drums)

Rob Henx (Lead Guitar) Newest member after recording