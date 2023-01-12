Exclusive: BRET MICHAELS On Passing Of JEFF BECK - "The Bittersweet Journey In Life Is Losing Some Incredible Musicians Along The Way"

BraveWords just spoke to Poison singer Bret Michaels about his upcoming single, “Back In The Day” (slated for release on January 18), and the upcoming Party Gras tour. But he had some pretty strong feelings about the passing of guitar legend Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday, January 10.

“Part of my instrumental guitar life was the album Wired,” Michaels says in a sombre tone. “It was just really a bummer moment to hear about Jeff Beck’s passing. I never had a chance to meet him. But I listend to the collaboration between Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck - “People Get Ready”. For me, I’m a song guy and when you listen to that guitar - I’m getting a chill right now, I literally have a chill running up and down my arm - when you listen to that guitar in that song, ‘There's a train a-coming…’ I’m glad that I’m a rocker that’s going through the ageing process, because what is my option? You’re either ageing and experiencing or you’re dead. There’s no other way to put that. I’d love to put it nicer than that, but there’s no other way. You are either ageing or the alternative. I’ve accepted the fact, let’s call it the experienced process. Life experience. I’m grateful for it. Also at the same time, it’s the bittersweet journey in life is losing some incredible musicians along the way."

