Exclusive: Canada’s THE WRING Premieres “The Nail” Music Video

Sudbury, Canada’s The Wring continues to build anticipation for their upcoming album “Nemesis” with the release of their new single “The Nail” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords. This track is a hard-hitting showcase of the band’s ability to blend heavy rock with progressive influences, delivering a sound that is both aggressive and intricate.

“The Nail” features a compelling mix of rhythmic complexity and melodic intensity, as guitarist Don Dewulf comments:

“When there is no baseball or hockey on TV, I will flip to the MUCH LOUD video channel where they play anything that has a guitar in it (rare these days, as I do not count what Taylor Swift does as ‘playing guitar’). I stumbled on a song by The Offspring called ‘Behind Your Walls Of Pain’. For some reason, that song stuck with me. Once I broke it down, it was the i-vi—iv progression that I found interesting. This is uncommon without the V chord. I twisted it up for the chorus and added a bunch of different parts to make the song. Lyrically, there is no disguising my disdain for the unprecedented lack of decency, honesty, and respect in the world right now.”

“The Nail” delves into themes of perseverance and struggle, a recurring motif in the band’s work. The track’s driving rhythm, punctuated by Dewulf’s razor-sharp guitar work and Abbott’s thunderous drumming, provides the perfect backdrop for Hache’s evocative vocals and bass lines. The song's structure, which oscillates between intense heaviness and intricate melodic passages, keeps listeners on the edge, reflecting the tension and release inherent in the song’s message.

Nemesis will be released on September 27, 2024, via Wormholedeath, with distribution by Aural/Orchard, it is recommended for fans of Dream Theatre, Opeth, and Porcupine Tree.

Pre-save Nemesis at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Badlands”

“The Nail”

“Blur”

“The Sword”

“Before I Disappear”

“Welshrats”

“Dark Passenger”

“Nemesis”

“The Sword”: