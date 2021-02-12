Exclusive: CRASHING WAYWARD Premieres “Breathe” Single

Las Vegas rockers Crashing Wayward are premiering their debut single, “Breathe”, through BraveWords! Stream / purchase the single here.

Guitarist and songwriter David Harris comments on “Breathe”, "For our video ‘Breathe’ we worked with Mason Wright. He really captured the energy of what we do live and was right in the action with his camera. The visuals of the light and dark really capture the vibe of the song."

"Of all the videos I have done throughout my music career, I have to say ‘Breathe’ was definitely the most exciting and fun. This was my fourth time working with director Mason Wright who really captured what we were going for. I couldn't be more grateful for David, Pete, Shon and Carl. Our producer Mike Gillies (Metmixer) crushed it on this song as well! It's a winning combination!" – Stacey David Blades.

"Breathe was written in response to the social unrest and polarized state we are living with day after day. It is about tolerance and hope." – Peter Summit, Crashing Wayward lead singer.

Crashing Wayward are an exciting new alternative active rock band that hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, but its roots stretch out farther than that. As Electric Radio Kings was right on the verge of success with a top 30 Billboard Mainstream rock hit, national active rock radio play and twice featured by Alice Cooper on his Nights with Alice Cooper radio show, the band imploded. Stacey picked up the pieces and the universe brought these five guys together for a reason: Crashing Wayward!

Crashing Wayward features premiere front man Peter Summit on vocals whose commanding stage presence and style is influenced from a large range of artists from Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Bono, Dave Gahan to David Bowie.

On lead guitar is national recording and songwriting artist Stacey David Blades. Joining him on lead and rhythm guitar is national touring guitarist/songwriter David Harris. Rounding out the rhythm section are two gents that need no introduction: Los Angeles touring bassist Carl Raether and Las Vegas drummer Shon McKee.

Crashing Wayward are working on their new record with longtime Metallica engineer, the one and only, “Met Mixer” Mike Gillies for the second time, working out of famed producer Kevin Churko’s The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, NV to the excitement of their fans exploding onto the scene with a new look, vibe and sound.