Exclusive: FALL OF EARTH Premieres “The Dead And The Soon To Be” Music Video

Running on the strong momentum of their sophomore album From The Ashes released during April 2023, along with multiple cross-Canada tours and a performance at Loud As Hell festival, Edmonton’s Fall Of Earth is unveiling their latest music video for the track “The Dead and The Soon To Be” exclusively through BraveWords!

"We are very proud to present the official video for ‘The Dead and The Soon To Be’, from our latest album From The Ashes. Ever since its conception, this has been one of our favourite tracks and a live staple for us. We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to capture the essence of this track by working with videographer Derek Kovacevic. As the song is about life being short and unfortunate with most people throwing it away before it’s too late, the comedic approach to this video was appreciated by all of us as we all need to enjoy the little things in life," adds the band.

Fall Of Earth has embraced labeling itself as “Hybrid Metal”, as its sound is a contagious mélange of genres, that is continuously being refined. The primary elements come from progressive, death, and thrash, and over time, they find a lot of their tracks becoming longer, more epic, and more dynamic becoming more melodic and groove-oriented, as well as utilizing a healthy balance between heavy sections and clean sections. The latest iteration of the Canadian quartet can be experienced with their recently released sophomore album From The Ashes.

Since writing this second album, Fall OF Earth says that they have a better understanding of what they want their music to become and where to steer the direction of their future works. All across the board, their lyrics come from a very personal place and hold a serious connotation.

Creative, unpredictable, and melodic, with a wide variety of influences, Fall Of Earth offers a little bit of something for everyone.

Fall Of Earth live:

February

1 – Edmonton, AB – Wacken Metal Battle

23 – Revelstoke, AB – Traverse Lounge

24 – Medicine Hat, AB – DeeJays Pub

