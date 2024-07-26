Exclusive: INFRARED Premieres “Demon’s Blood” Music Video

Infrared is back with a vengeance, releasing their classic thrash video for “Demon’s Blood” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords. This is the first single off their upcoming album Manifestation, which is slated for a September 6, 2024 release. Hailing from Ottawa, Canada they are a blast from the past with their genuine ‘80s sound.

The comment on what to expect from the track:

“This ripper of a song delves into the addict's life and mind and how every day is a rinse and repeat of self-abuse. Was one of the first songs written for the album and helped set the tone for the album’s intensity. We all have our demons and vices and this song captures just how harrowing and controlling it can be to be a victim to your own addiction.”

“Demon’s Blood” is a prime example of Infrared's ability to blend their classic thrash roots with contemporary themes. The band has matured and refined their sound, delivering high-energy, concise tracks that resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners. With their polished performance and engaging stage presence, Infrared remains a force to be reckoned with in the metal world. Be sure to check out the "Demon’s Blood" video and experience the raw power of Infrared.

Infrared has been together for a long time (10 years with the current lineup) and is very in sync with each other musically. This experience together gives the audience a polished and professional-sounding band. Audience participation is always a part of an Infrared show with the crowd singing along during the choruses. They are recommended for fans of Slayer, Metallica, and Testament.

Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Cataclysm”

“Temple Of Sin”

“Nikko”

“Demon’s Blood”

“Pressure Syndrome”

“The Manifest”

“Manifest Nation”

“Concuss”

“Reforma”

“My Dreams Are Real”

“Parasite Patrol”

“Then The Earth Goes Black”

(Photo: Carissa Broeren)