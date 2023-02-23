Exclusive: INVICTA Premieres “The Morning’s Light” Video

Kitchener metal band Invicta are premiering their new video for "The Morning's Light" through BraveWords! The track is taken from the forthcoming album, Triumph And Torment.

The band comments on the track:

“Stoked to have BraveWords premiere our new single ‘The Morning’s Light’! This song was inspired by the legendary X-Men villain Apocalypse so we wanted to make the music feel as powerful and evil as him! We had a lot of fun working out the parts to this song and recording it and love how it came out in the end. Make sure you crank it!”

The brand new Invicta album Triumph And Torment includes ten tracks of vicious and melodic death/thrash fit for a battle in Hell. Featuring Heathen touring guitarist Kyle Edissi on guitar and vocals, Invicta is a force to be reckoned with, delivering the killer tracks "Forces Of Annihilation" and "Sinister Obsession" in their quest for total metal domination. If you're looking for a cross between Revocation, Kreator and Iron Maiden, look no further.

"Our goal while writing and recording this record was to make it sound Vicious and Triumphant. We wanted each song to channel the villainous vibes that inspired it. We really challenged ourselves and feel that this is a big step beyond our previous material, while staying true to the Invicta sound. I am really proud of this album, and I am really proud of the band and everyone involved in its creation.

“‘I was God... and yet, I was unchanged. I was not one with the universe. I was not content.’" -Kyle Edissi

Tracklist:

"The New Throne"

"Forces of Annihilation"

"Apprentice of Death"

"Battle the Beyond"

"Sinister Obsession"

"The Morning’s Light"

"Parasitic Reign"

"Preeminence"

"Embodiment of Infamy"

"Triumph and Torment"

"Sinister Obsession":

Invicta is:

Kyle Edissi - Vocals, Guitar

Jonah Kay - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Steven Rowlands - Bass, Backing Vocals

Reef Hassanien - Drums