Exclusive: KILLER DWARFS Drummer DARRELL MILLAR To Publish New Book In 2021

Darrell Millar, best known as the drummer for Canada's Killer Dwarfs, announces exclusively via BraveWords that he will be releasing a new book next year titled, Thunder Foot: Chronicles Of A Rock N Roll Pirate Volume I.

"Volume I of the book will come out in the Spring of 2021," reveals Darrell. "Autographed copies will be available at my website dunkspirateshop.com, or online hard copy purchases shall be offered via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Chapters. The book spans 45 years of my music career and all bands in between. It will be released in two volumes. Volume I comes out in Spring 2021, and Volume II will be released in 2022."

Pictured below, for the first time anywhere, is the cover to Thunder Foot: Chronicles Of A Rock N Roll Pirate Volume I. The photograph was taken by widely respected photographer Igor Vidyashev of Rockxposure.

Thunder Foot: Chronicles Of A Rock N Roll Pirate Volume I will actually be Millar's second book. In 2018, Darrell issued his debut as an author, Guardian Of A Time Keeper. The synopsis reads:

"After the death of my father, Bill Millar the piano man and war vet, on September 2nd 2017, things changed. Although he was 93 years old and had lived an amazing life, I don't think you can ever be totally prepared to lose a parent, or any family member for that matter. After his death, I took to the keyboard and started writing more of a journal of memories and times that I can remember as a kid. I really started doing this as a part of the grieving process, and found it comforting. After spending a full year doing this, I realized I had stumbled upon ten short chapters of near death mishaps that occurred from the time I was three years old, up until present day. My father was involved with some of these events. Thus, Guardian Of A Time Keeper was born."

Guardian Of A Time Keeper is still available with autographed copies being offered at dunkspirateshop.com, and non-signed books via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Chapters.

