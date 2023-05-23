Exclusive: KINELL Feat. SAIGON KICK, ACTION CITY BLACKOUT Members Premieres “Take It All” Lyric Video

Kinell formed as a challenge: Can you write and record original songs in the spirit and style of a band you love and still create something new? Saigon Kick bassist Chris McLernon and Action City Blackout guitarist Collin DeBruhl wanted to find out, starting with Thin Lizzy, Irish-born rockers who rumbled through the ‘70s and ‘80s on a mix of catchy songs and raffish charm that resonated on both sides of the Atlantic and influenced countless musicians. Check out the fruit of those efforts with single and lyric video for “Take It All” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

After demoing a handful of tracks, McLernon and DeBruhl had the makings of a forward-looking sound that built on classic trademarks: twinned guitars, rock ‘n’ roll bravado, irresistible hooks and a poet’s ear for lyrics and mood. They had a name, Kinell, a shortened version of an expression you’ve probably uttered yourself in moments of amazement or annoyance.

Seeking to fill out the rhythm section, Kinell enlisted a revolving quartet of phenomenal drummers: Barry Kerch (Shinedown), Ricky Sanders (Saigon Kick, STA), Eric Rickert (Souls Harbor, Skin Tight) and Marc Danzeisen (Riverdogs, Little Caesar), playing as only they could and collectively giving the songs punch and swing.

The result is Kinell’s energized and outgoing debut, Crash. Burn. Rebirth Produced by McLernon and mixed by multiplatinum producer Eric Bass, Crash. Burn. Rebirth. celebrates the past without being trapped by it. Order the album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“What Might Have Been”

“Spatial Survival”

“Easy Come And Easy Go”

“Say Goodbye”

“Forever After”

“What Have I Done”

“Take Me Home”

“Kingpin”

“Take It All”

Lineup:

Chris McLernon - bass, guitars, lead vocals

Collin DeBruhl - guitar, vocals

Barry Kerch - drums on “Take It All”, “What Have I Done”, “Kingpin”

Marc Danzeisen - drums on “What Might Have Been”, “That’s The Way Thing Are”, “Forever After”, “Easy Come And Easy Go”

Rick Sanders - drums on “Spatial Survival”, “Take Me Home”

Eric Rickert - drums on “Say Goodbye”

Additional riot vocals - Ron Redick, Amy Haines, Laura Vanadore, Jack Hunter, Emily Richards