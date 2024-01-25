Exclusive: METRO SOCIETY Premieres “City Streets” Lyric Video

Metro Society, the brainchild of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold and bassist Ian Ringler (Magnitude 9 / Psyco Drama), is set to send shivers down the spines of progressive rock/metal enthusiasts with their latest single and video “City Streets”, premiered exclusively through BraveWords. The haunting track is part of the album The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898, a concept-driven musical journey into the dark and mysterious streets of 1800s London, which comes out in March 2024. “City Streets” is the first song on the album with lyrics and it’s a prog rocker with driving guitars and catchy melodic vocals.

The band shares:

“This was one of the first song concepts that we came up with when starting to plan out the storyline for the album. We knew we wanted the album to start off with the character of The Detective walking the London streets at night. Ironically enough, when we worked on the vocal recordings for the album, we sort of went in a reverse order starting with the last song on the album and then working our way towards the first song.”

The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898 revolves around a gripping story penned by Chris Mangold and Ian Ringler, exploring the thin line between the thirst for knowledge and the addictions of obsession. Set against the backdrop of London in 1898, the Victorian age draws to a close, but the horrors of Jack the Ripper's murders continue to cast a grim shadow over the city.

The album features an exceptional lineup of musicians, including vocals from George Margaritopoulos (Wardrum) and Will Mangold, Chris' father who contributed his talent to the drum tracks. The final recording, production, and mixing was a joint effort between the band and Rob Murray and Kyle from Wilderfox Studio. It is recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Porcupine Tree, and Threshold.

The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898 is due out on March 1, 2024, and available for preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“London 1898”

“City Streets”

“Lost Souls”

“Pieces Of The Past”

“Society”

“Underground”

“Inferno”