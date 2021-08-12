Exclusive: Montreal’s CROMAGNUM Premiere “Born Free (End Your Slavery)” Video

CroMagnum’s “Born Free” is both the monolithic EP and its epic title track. Pleased to finally present the fruits of their labour, the Montreal band presents the title track as its next single in support of their upcoming release. They hope that both the music and its message move listeners to take action in their lives, pushing them to start taking control of their own destiny.

“Born Free” is a creed to live by and its core message is for people to have the absolute necessity to proactively exercise their rights, their liberties and their freedoms. Musically, CroMagnum presents a refined metal attack that is fast-paced and in your face, leaving you with absolutely no chance at being apathetic or indifferent. The band explains the imagery behind the track:

“The very heart of the here and now. That’s what you’re getting with ‘’Born Free’’. A blistering creed splashed in blood on the walls of your city. The wailing cries of the unwashed masses rising from the alleyway. A growing movement of resistance against the restrictions imposed by the unworthy. The beast grows hungry, and it’s time to feed.’’

Compared to their previous record, CroMagnum has become more melodic, adding in a second guitar that has allowed them to push some ideas further than they could with just a single guitar and some pedals. The sound of this EP should be familiar to the listener, but will definitely bring them to new, unexpected and refreshing places.

Fans of Motorhead, Iron Maiden and Deep Purple should prime themselves to unleash the beast that is “Born Free”. BraveWords is premiering the new track; listen below!

The full EP Born Free is out on September 17, 2021 via the band's own label King Metal Records. Preorder on Bandcamp .

In addition to the band's upcoming EP, vocalist and guitarist Maximus Rex has written a comic book entitled "Bigg Baby: Tales From The Id" in support of the EP, which is available to order on Facebook .

Tracklisting:

“End Your Slavery”

“Born Free”

“Waterval Boven”

“Tunguska”

“Congregation”