Exclusive: MORDRED Premiere “Malignancy” Video

“Malignancy” is the second single from Mordred’s upcoming album, The Dark Parade. The video, written and directed by Danny White and Christian Powell, is being premiered by BraveWords! Check it out below:

Outside of their 2015 single “The Baroness”, 2020 EP Volition marked the first new Mordred music since the band’s 2013 reunion. The four songs on that effort saw the group return to the scene with a revitalized energy and successfully recapture their classic sound, which is rooted in thrash metal but veers off the straightforward path for more adventurous musical explorations by utilizing funk-infused musicianship and hip-hop influences. The Dark Parade is the continuation of the aural momentum that Mordred regained on Volition and showcases a band that sounds as fresh now as they did during their initial decade of existence.

The Dark Parade is Mordred’s first full-length album in over 25 years. Set to be released via M-Theory Audio on July 23, the record - which will be offered on CD, digital, cassette, blue vinyl with orange splatter and a limited-edition, mail-order exclusive white vinyl variant - can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Demonic #7"

"Malignancy"

"I Am Charlie"

"Dragging For Bodies"

"The Dark Parade"

"All Eyes On The Prize"

"Dented Lives"

"Smash Goes The Bottle"

"Demonic #7":

Mordred lineup:

Scott Holderby - vocals

Art Liboon - bass

James Sanguinetti - guitar

Danny White - guitar

Aaron “DJ Pause” Vaughn - turntables/keyboards

Jeff Gomes - drum