Exclusive: PAUL STANLEY Discusses The Future Of KISS And More In His First Interview Since Band's Final Concert; Video

The Allison Hagendorf Show has released the first interview with Paul Stanley since KISS’s last show at Madison Square Garden in December. This is a unique interview because Allison also conducted Paul's final interview with KISS at MSG, so they pick up where they left off.

BraveWords is exclusively premiering the episode, which is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. Watch below.

Description: Allison sits down with Paul Stanley, the co-founder and frontman of KISS, for his first interview since the band’s final live show at Madison Square Garden. The band has released 44 albums, sold more than 100 millions albums worldwide, are America’s #1 Gold Record Award Winning Group and are the most merchandisable band of all time. He is a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, a New York Times best selling author, a former Broadway star, an accomplished painter, and an amazing family man. They talk all about the future of KISS and what his role will be, as well as what fans can expect in this next era, what he loves most about Gene Simmons, and his life lessons and lasting legacy.

(Photo - Nikki Phillips)