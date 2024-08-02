Exclusive: PRIME EVIL Premieres “Evilution Decree X” Video

Prime Evil, the legendary purveyors of old-school extreme metal hailing from the dark alleys of New York, unleashed their latest offering, Evilution X, on April 26, 2024. This EP marks a triumphant return for the band, celebrating milestone anniversaries of their illustrious career with five blistering new recordings. BraveWords is premiering music video for track “Evilution Decree X” – watch below!

Formed in the late spring of 1984, Prime Evil has long been a staple of the New York underground metal scene, sharing stages with iconic acts such as Death, Morbid Angel, and Obituary. Their uncompromising approach to music, coupled with their raw intensity, has earned them a devoted following over the decades.

Evilution X pays homage to the band's rich history, featuring re-recordings of tracks from their seminal Evilution EP, alongside two new songs crafted specifically for this release. Vocalist Andy Eichhorn, guitarist Mike Usifer, and drummer Antonio Padilla (Teloch Vovin) have breathed new life into these classics, infusing them with a renewed sense of power and vigor.

Recording for Evilution X began in 2021, with plans for a 2022 release to coincide with the anniversaries of Prime Evil's pivotal moments. However, the project was temporarily derailed when guitarist Mike Usifer was diagnosed with cancer. After a period of treatment and recovery, Usifer rallied back, leading the band to complete the recordings in the summer of 2023.

Evilution X is a testament to Prime Evil's resilience and dedication to their craft. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Mike Usifer himself, the EP showcases the band's unwavering commitment to delivering uncompromising metal of the highest caliber.

Prime Evil is already hard at work on new material for their next full-length album, promising even more sonic onslaughts in the near future.

Head to cdnrecords.com for additional information on the band and EP.