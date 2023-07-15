Exclusive: RAVEN Frontman JOHN GALLAGHER - "You Don't Want The Bands That Are Putting Out Watered Down Albums Because The Whole Scene Gets Tainted"

John Gallagher, the frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal stalwarts, Raven, recently spoke with BraveWords about the band's new album, All Hell’s Breaking Loose. Following is an excerpt from the forthcoming feature story.

During the chat, Gallagher discussed Raven's longevity and continuing to put out new music 40+ years since their inception.

Gallagher: "There's a standard we have to live up to, and a standard we have to beat. I can pick up and guitar, play anything, and say 'Okay, we're gonna build a song around that...' but no, come on, put a bit more thought into it. I could come up with something literally every time I pick up a guitar, but it's a case of taking the bits and pieces that I do come up with, sorting through them and figuring out which parts work together. Then I have to bash it off the guys and they add to it. That's our process. We've got to elevate it and be better than we were yesterday."

"One of the great things is seeing Iron Maiden increase in popularity over the past 15 to 20 years, to the point that they're bigger than ever. Do you know why? Because it's the rising tide that lifts all gods. It's good for music and it's good for metal. More power to them because that's what you want. You don't want the bands that are putting out half-assed watered down albums because the whole scene gets tainted."

Raven have unleashed their crushing new single, ‘Surf The Tsunami’, taken from the upcoming album, All Hell’s Breaking Loose.

"Surf The Tsunami" showcases the relentless, resolute energy the three-piece brings to everything they do. Prepare yourself for a truly vehement ambush as drummer Heller gatecrashes your eardrums with a furious flurry of his own, before some supreme twister riffs bring on the full metal chaos!

“The second video from our new album is ‘Surf The Tsunami’ which features our very own ‘Drum Tsunami’ Mike Heller!,” enthuses co-founding bassist and vocalist John Gallagher. “It has a blistering opening... killer riffs and I get ‘Tsunami-ed’ in the middle... it’s 100% metal!!!”

Set for release via Silver Lining Music on June 30, All Hell’s Breaking Loose, demands that you prepare yourself for a metal rampage the likes of which you haven’t enjoyed in many a year.

“It’s pretty overwhelming when you listen to the new record. It’s also great to know that we can perform the songs live. We’re not doing any kind of tapes and all that bullshit! We can still just be a kick-ass power trio!” adds John.

The Newcastle pioneers, formed by the Gallagher brothers (bassist/vocalist John and guitarist Mark) and rounded out by drummer extraordinaire Mike Heller have emerged from Heller’s own Heaven And Heller Studios in Los Angeles with 10 crisp, visceral metal classics, each fused with riffs, twists, turns, chaos and more hooks than all the Hellraiser movies combined (think hyperbole, ‘turn-it-UP’ and find out for yourself)!

What Raven have delivered with All Hell’s Breaking Loose is permission for everyone to remember exactly what it’s like to lose yourself in the healing aural waters of supreme heavy metal music, resplendent in sweat-soaked denim and leather.

All Hell’s Breaking Loose will be available on 12” Black Vinyl, 12” Limited Edition Green Vinyl, CD Digipak, Tape Cassette, Digital Formats and special D2C bundles; pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Medieval"

"Surf The Tsunami"

"Turn Of The Screw"

"All Hell’s Breaking Loose"

"The Far Side"

"Desperate Measures"

"Victory’s Call"

"Edge Of A Nightmare"

"Invasion"

"Go For The Gold"

"Go For The Gold" video:

Raven are:

John Gallagher - lead vocals, bass, 12-string bass

Mark Gallagher - guitar, vocals

Mike Heller - drums

(Top photo - Raven)