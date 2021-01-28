Exclusive: RIDDLEBREAK Premiere “Momentary Brightness” Single

South African-based progressive-influenced metalcore heavyweights Riddlebreak have spent much of the turbulent 2020 time to prepare a gargantuan EP to unleash unto the world on Friday, January 29. BraveWords is premiering new track, “Momentary Brightness”; listen below!

“A Momentary Brightness” depicts a grim and not-so-distant future where humanity will have little precious resources left. An overcrowded civilization living on a ruined planet with nothing to eat, but the one thing in abundance ... other people. This song utters a dark foreboding of what may happen if humanity as a whole continues down the path it has currently chosen, where the value of life, all life, gives way to greed!

Entitled Architeuthis - ärkə’t(y)üthəs\ meaning "Giant Squid", this 4-track EP is rife with iconography and symbolism of creatures greatly misunderstood in real life. By example, the Giant Squid is a creature found in many myths and legends that can grow up to a tremendous size and evoke fear in many. They were first mentioned by Aristotle, Pliny the Elder and others. There are many legends of this creature, such as in Norse mythology (The Kraken, a tentacled sea monster that would engulf and sink any ship). However, in reality, there have been very few sightings and no actual deaths due to the creature. It is analogous with how those who are different are often mistreated because of their outward appearances. In accordance with this theme, the cover art portrays this creature in an environment where they seem grotesque and out of place.

Riddlebreak explores the monstrous within, but by understanding, accepting and embracing it, the monstrous can overcome it. Frank the bunny (our furry representative) is ever present. Maybe saving the day, or creating mischief (we're never sure, he's a sly one).

Cover art by Nathan Ferreira:

Tracklisting:

“Allegiant”

“The Hog”

“A Momentary Brightness”

“Eyes Of The World Ender”