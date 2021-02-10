Exclusive: SACRED OATH Debut “Empires Fall” Lyric Video

Sacred Oath will release a third advance single “Empires Fall” on February 12 for streaming/download on all digital platforms. The single and video features original cover artwork by drummer Kenny “Thundarr” Evans. BraveWords is hosting the premiere of the new, raging single; check out the lyric video below!

The band has already issued two singles and videos “Return Of The Dragon” and “Hammer Of An Angry God” for streaming and download.

Sacred Oath will follow “Empires Fall” with the release of two more singles on February 26, and March 19. Each single features a new and unique cover painted by Evans. Platforms like Spotify and YouTube will also feature each art piece on video and canvas.

According to Evans, “Musically, lyrically, artistically – ‘Empires Fall’ is about how fortunate we are to have been acolytes of one of the most amazing cultural points of time in human history and how important it is to appreciate these things, because it can all be gone before you know it.”

Preorder for both the deluxe CD and double LP editions began on January 29 exclusively on the band’s website. These editions will be limited-edition pressings of 500 copies and LPs will be hand-numbered and signed. The CD will contain a 24-page booklet including all 11 original art pieces, lyrics, and photos.

Digital preorder will begin on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music on March 19 with instant delivery of all five singles.

Return Of The Dragon is the first studio album to feature the newly officially added 5th band member - guitar and keyboard phenom Damiano Christian. Christian joined the band during the Twelve Bells At Midnight tour in 2017 and appears on the live album that followed in 2019, Thunder Underground – Live from NYC.

Sacred Oath is best-known for releasing A Crystal Vision in 1988, an album that evolved into a cult-classic of the powerthrash-metal genre. It was followed by six more critically acclaimed studio albums, including fan-favorites World On Fire, Sacred Oath, Darkness Visible, and Ravensong. The single “Counting Zeros” from their eponymous 2009 release was chosen as iTunes “Discovery Download of the Week”, and their first live album Till Death Do Us Part (2008) was listed as a Top Ten Metal Album of the year by Apple Music in its year of release. The band appeared on MTV2 Headbangers Ball in its last televised season with a featured interview.

Tracklisting:

“Cthulhu Wakes”

“Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead”

“Return Of The Dragon”

“At The Gates”

“Empires Fall”

“Hammer Of An Angry God”

“The Next Pharaoh”

“Primeval”

“Into The Drink”

“Root Of All Evil”

"Hammer Of An Angry God" lyric video:

"Return Of The Dragon" lyric video: