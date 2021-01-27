Exclusive: SACRED OATH Premiere “Hammer Of An Angry God” Lyric Video

Connecticut power thrashers Sacred Oath will release a second single “Hammer Of An Angry God” on January 29 for streaming and download on all digital platforms. The single features cover artwork by Kenny “Thundarr” Evans. BraveWords is hosting the premiere of the lyric video for the new track; check it out below!

“‘Hammer Of An Angry God’ is a more traditional-style metal song than ‘Return Of The Dragon’” says the band’s singer Rob Thorne. “It’s also the first proper introduction of our new three guitar arrangement, guitar solos and all. It’s a fun track and gets right to the point.”

Subsequently, Sacred Oath will release three more singles on February 12, February 26, and March 19. Each single features a new and unique cover painted by Evans. Platforms like Spotify and YouTube will also feature each art piece on video and canvas.

Album art for the full-length cover was also painted by Evans and features a return to the band logo used for albums such as World On Fire and editions of A Crystal Vision.

Preorder for both the deluxe CD and double LP editions will begin on January 29 exclusively on the band’s website. These editions will be limited-edition pressings of 500 copies and LPs will be hand-numbered and signed. The CD will contain a 24-page booklet including all 11 original art pieces, lyrics, and photos.

Digital preorder will begin on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music on March 19 with instant delivery of all five singles.

Return Of The Dragon is the first studio album to feature the newly officially added 5th band member - guitar and keyboard phenom Damiano Christian. Christian joined the band during the Twelve Bells At Midnight tour in 2017 and appears on the live album that followed in 2019, Thunder Underground – Live from NYC.

Sacred Oath is best-known for releasing A Crystal Vision in 1988, an album that evolved into a cult-classic of the powerthrash-metal genre. It was followed by six more critically acclaimed studio albums, including fan-favorites World On Fire, Sacred Oath, Darkness Visible, and Ravensong. The single “Counting Zeros” from their eponymous 2009 release was chosen as iTunes “Discovery Download of the Week”, and their first live album Till Death Do Us Part (2008) was listed as a Top Ten Metal Album of the year by Apple Music in its year of release. The band appeared on MTV2 Headbangers Ball in its last televised season with a featured interview.

Tracklisting:

“Cthulhu Wakes”

“Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead”

“Return Of The Dragon”

“At The Gates”

“Empires Fall”

“Hammer Of An Angry God”

“The Next Pharaoh”

“Primeval”

“Into The Drink”

“Root Of All Evil”

"Return Of The Dragon" lyric video: